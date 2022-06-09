Blues to play 14 nationally-televised games in 2022-2023 season

The Blues will have eight games on the ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu family of outlets, with six games on TNT.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will be getting plenty of national attention during the 2022-2023 NHL season.

On Wednesday, the Blues announced their national TV schedule for the year, where they'll play on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, Hulu and TNT a combined 14 times.

The Blues will have eight games on the ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu family of outlets, with six games on TNT.

The rest of the Blues' season will be carried locally on Bally Sports Midwest, with that TV schedule set to be announced at a later date.

Here is the full Blues national TV schedule:

Oct. 19 at Seattle Kraken - TNT

Oct. 27 at Nashville Predators - ESPN+ / Hulu

Nov. 16 at Chicago Blackhawks - TNT

Nov. 25 at Tampa Bay Lightning - TNT

Dec. 11 vs. Colorado Avalanche - ESPN

Jan. 19 vs. Nashville Predators - ESPN

Jan. 28 at Colorado Avalanche - ESPN+ / Hulu

Feb. 16 vs. New Jersey Devils - ESPN

Feb. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - ABC / ESPN+

March 15 vs. Minnesota Wild - TNT

April 2 vs. Boston Bruins - TNT

April 8 at Minnesota Wild - ABC / ESPN+

April 12 vs. Dallas Stars - TNT

April 13 at Dallas Stars - ESPN