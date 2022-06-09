Blues to play 14 nationally-televised games in 2022-2023 season

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will be getting plenty of national attention during the 2022-2023 NHL season.
On Wednesday, the Blues announced their national TV schedule for the year, where they'll play on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, Hulu and TNT a combined 14 times.
The Blues will have eight games on the ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu family of outlets, with six games on TNT.
The rest of the Blues' season will be carried locally on Bally Sports Midwest, with that TV schedule set to be announced at a later date.
Here is the full Blues national TV schedule:
Oct. 19 at Seattle Kraken - TNT
Oct. 27 at Nashville Predators - ESPN+ / Hulu
Nov. 16 at Chicago Blackhawks - TNT
Nov. 25 at Tampa Bay Lightning - TNT
Dec. 11 vs. Colorado Avalanche - ESPN
Jan. 19 vs. Nashville Predators - ESPN
Jan. 28 at Colorado Avalanche - ESPN+ / Hulu
Feb. 16 vs. New Jersey Devils - ESPN
Feb. 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - ABC / ESPN+
March 15 vs. Minnesota Wild - TNT
April 2 vs. Boston Bruins - TNT
April 8 at Minnesota Wild - ABC / ESPN+
April 12 vs. Dallas Stars - TNT
April 13 at Dallas Stars - ESPN