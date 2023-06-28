St. Louis Blues select Dalibor Dvorsky No. 10 overall

The Blues will also select the 25th and 29th overall in the first round.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The St. Louis Blues have selected Dalibor Dvorsky No. 10 overall in the 2023 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

The NHL Draft kicked off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 in Nashville, Tennessee, with the Blues selecting 10th overall. They also have two other selections in the first round, No. 25 and No. 29.

The Blues used their first selection to draft Dalibor Dvorsky, who recently played with the AIK of the HockeyAllsvenskan.

No 10. - Dalibor Dvorsky

Dalibor Dvorsky, 18, is from Slovakia. The center was a breakout star at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 World Championships with eight goals and 13 points in seven games.

He recorded 11 points in five games with Team Slovakia at the 2022 World U18 Division IA Championships.

Dvorsky and AIK agreed to a two-year deal in February 2022.

The Blues will be back on the clock later Wednesday evening for picks No. 25 and No. 29, barring a trade.

The Blues currently have six other picks at the 2023 NHL Draft, barring any trades. The second through seventh rounds of the 2023 NHL Draft will take place starting at 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, June 29. Stay up-to-date on the Blues draft class here.