Here's how the Blues could clinch a playoff spot on Saturday

It's almost Stanley Cup playoff time in St. Louis. Here's how the Blues could punch their ticket to the postseason on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The NHL regular season might not end until April 29, but the Blues could punch their playoff ticket as early as Saturday night.

Sitting in a tie for second place in the Western Conference Central Division as of Thursday night, the Blues have all but wrapped up a spot in the postseason.

The Blues are currently riding a hot streak, going 9-0-1 in their last 10 games. They have 98 points on the season, tied with the Minnesota Wild, and behind just the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference.

So how can the Blues clinch a playoff spot on Saturday night against the Wild? Here are the scenarios.

If the Blues beat Minnesota Saturday night, they're in. Whether it's in regulation, overtime or a shootout, if the Blues beat the Wild, they clinch a playoff spot.

St. Louis can also clinch on Saturday if they get one point in their game against the Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings in any fashion, or the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights in regulation.

The Blues will also clinch a playoff spot if the Blue Jackets simply beat the Kings in regulation.

The Blues have eight games left on the schedule, including Saturday night's contest against Minnesota. They'll wrap up the season at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 29.

When the Blues clinch, it will be their 45th time earning a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They're looking to add another Cup to the collection, after the franchise's first-ever title in 2019.