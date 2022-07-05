Blues release preseason schedule for 2022

Hockey season is just around the corner in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Ready or not, hockey season is already right around the corner.

The Blues released their 2022 preseason on Tuesday, which begins on Sept. 24.

The opener on Sept. 24 is the first of two neutral site games the team will play this preseason. They'll meet the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The Blues will also play the Dallas Stars at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, on Oct. 1.

Overall, the team will play eight preseason games ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Here is the full preseason schedule:

Sept. 24 at Arizona Coyotes (in Wichita) - 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets - 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Dallas Stars (in Independence) - 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota Wild - 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Columbus Blue Jackets - 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7 p.m.

* at Chicago Blackhawks - Date / Time TBD

Fans will be able to listen to preseason action on 101 ESPN or by using the Blues App. TV information for preseason broadcasts will be announced at a later date.