St. Louis Blues to retire Chris Pronger's jersey this upcoming season

The Blues tweeted, "No. 44 will be raised to the rafters on Jan. 17, 2022."

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues has picked a date to honor defenseman, Chris Pronger. The organization will retire No. 44.

5 On Your Side reported the news last February after Al MacInnis, Hall of Famer and former teammate, surprised Pronger with the news during a private event.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the jersey retirement was postponed. But now, a new date has been set, according to the Blues organization. The hockey team tweeted out, "SAVE THE DATE! No. 44 will be raised to the rafters on Jan. 17, 2022."

"You look at the names that are up there, the Blues greats, and they are synonymous with the St. Louis Blues. To be up there is very special," Pronger said in a release.

Pronger will become the eighth player in franchise history to have his number retired by the Blues, joining MacInnis (No. 2), Bob Gassoff (No. 3), Bob Plager (No. 5), Barclay Plager (No. 8), Brian Sutter (No. 11), Brett Hull (No. 16) and Bernie Federko (No. 24).

Pronger spent nine seasons with the Blues and ranks among history leaders in multiple categories. To read more about Pronger's highlights, head to the team's website.

The ceremony will be held on Monday, Jan. 17 when the Blues play against Nashville.