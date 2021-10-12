Here's who the Blues are rolling with to open the 2021-2022 NHL season

There are some new faces on this year's Blues roster. Here's a look at who'll be in the fold for Opening Night

ST. LOUIS — Just like that, hockey season is here again and the Blues are kicking off their quest to bring home another Stanley Cup.

The team announced its Opening Night roster for their opener on the road against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Denver.

Here are the 23 players set to wear the Blue note as the season begins.

Forwards (14): Ivan Barbashev, Tyler Bozak, Pavel Buchnevich, Kyle Clifford, Jordan Kyrou, James Neal, Jake Neighbours, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn, Klim Kostin, Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas

Defense (7): Robert Bortuzzo, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Niko Mikkola, Colton Parayko, Marco Scandella, Jake Walman

Goalies (2): Jordan Binnington, Ville Husso

Forward Oskar Sundqvist was put on Long-Term Injured Reserve and replaced on the roster by Klim Kostin on Tuesday.

There are some new faces on this year's roster, coming over via trade, free agency and prospects moving up in the ranks.

Pavel Buchnevich comes over from the New York Rangers after being acquired in the Sammy Blais trade.

Forwards Brandon Saad and James Neal join the team as free agents.

And 2020 first round pick Jake Neighbours cracks the roster at just 19 years old. Neighbours can play nine games with the Blues before the team has to make a decision on whether he will remain with the club or return to juniors.

The puck drops on Opening Night in Colorado at 8 p.m. St. Louis time on Saturday and can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest and heard on 101 ESPN radio.