Undefeated Blues move O'Reilly, Saad to non-roster COVID-protocols list

It wasn’t immediately clear from the Blues how long the players would be in the protocol. No other details about O'Reilly and Saad were released

ST. LOUIS — The undefeated St. Louis Blues could head into their next game without their captain on the ice.

The team announced Tuesday morning that Ryan O’Reilly had been placed on the non-roster COVID-protocols list. Newcomer Brandon Saad also was placed on the protocols list. He did not practice with his teammates during the morning skate Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear from the Blues how long the players would be in the protocol. No other details about O'Reilly and Saad were released.

To help shore up more support, the team recalled forward Dakota Joshua from the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Joshua has appeared in five games with the Thunderbirds this season. He dressed in 12 games with the Blues last season and scored one goal.

The St. Louis Blues are off to a record start in the 2021-2022 season, going 5-0-0 for the first time in franchise history. The Note are hoping to keep the streak going Thursday when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at Enterprise Center. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m.

O’Reilly netted two goals and three assists in the first five games. Saad has one goal and one assist to start the season.