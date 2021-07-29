Blues sign free-agent Brandon Saad to 5-year, $22.5M deal

The five-year contract is worth $22.5 million, which comes out to $4.5 million a year

ST. LOUIS — The latest St. Louis Blues acquisition will bring a two-time Stanley Cup champion to the Enterprise Center ice.

The Blues reached an agreement with free agent forward Brandon Saad. The five-year contract is worth $22.5 million, which comes out to $4.5 million a year.

The 28-year-old has spent 10 seasons in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks. While with the Blackhawks he won two Stanley Cups in 2013 and 2015. He’s also a former NHL All-Star. Five times in his career he’s scored 20 goals in a season.

Saad was in 44 regular-season games last season with the Avalanche, notching 24 points (15 goals, nine assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

Overall, Saad has been in 632 games since he was drafted by Chicago in 2011. He’s collected 371 points (184 goals, 187 assists) and 120 penalty minutes. He’s also an experienced postseason player, having been in 91 playoff games.

Saad is the latest change in the Blues roster.

On Wednesday, forward Mike Hoffman signed a three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens. His deal is worth $4.5 million – the same as Saad’s here in St. Louis.

This offseason the team also has lost Jaden Schwartz (free-agent deal with Seattle Kraken), defenseman Vince Dunn (selected by Seattle in expansion draft) and forward Sammy Blais (trade with New York Rangers).