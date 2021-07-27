Blues sign newly acquired forward Buchnevich to 4-year contract

The Blues are locking up their newest addition for the foreseeable future

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have locked up their newest addition for the foreseeable future.

The team announced Tuesday it had agreed to a four-year, $23.2 million contract with forward Pavel Buchnevich. Buchnevich was acquired via trade with the New York Rangers on July 23 in exchange for forward Sammy Blais and a second-round draft pick.

Buchnevich, 26, has racked up 79 goals and 116 assists in 301 career games with the Rangers over five seasons.

A native of Cherepovets, Russia, Buchnevich will wear No. 89 for the Blues, the first player in franchise history to wear that number.

It has been an offseason of change so far for the Blues, with players like Sammy Blais (trade), Vince Dunn (expansion draft) and Jaden Schwartz (reported free agent deal with Seattle) departing the team. Oft-injured star forward Vladimir Tarasenko has also requested a trade from the team.