Betting on the Blues? St. Louis among longest odds in field to win Stanley Cup

The Avalanche are the heavy betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup, with the Blues holding the 12th-best odds as the playoffs begin Monday.

ST. LOUIS — If you're betting on the Blues to win it all this playoff season, Vegas doesn't seem to agree with you.

Ahead of the Blues' first game against the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the postseason on Monday, St. Louis has the 12th-longest odds out of 16 playoff teams to end up hoisting the Stanley Cup, according to most major sportsbooks.

The Blues are +2000 odds to win the Cup at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook. They're +2100 to win it all on FanDuel Sportsbook.

A $100 bet at +2000 odds would net you a payday of $2,000.

The only teams with longer odds (according to most sportsbooks) to win the Stanley Cup as of Monday are the Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings.

The Colorado Avalanche, the Blues' possible second-round opponent, are the heavy favorites to win The Cup at anywhere from +325 to +330.

The Blues' first-round opponent, the Wild, have the eighth-best odds to win the Stanley Cup, per most sportsbooks.

Sports wagering is not legal in Missouri but has been legal in Illinois for the past few years. Both the Casino Queen in East St. Louis and FanDuel Horse Racing and Sportsbook in Collinsville have their own betting facilities in the Metro East.

The Blues and Wild will face off for the first two games of their first-round series in Minnesota before shifting back to St. Louis on Friday. The first three games of the series will begin at 8:30 p.m., with Sunday's game in St. Louis kicking off at 3:30 p.m.