Blues

The Blues are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, here's when tickets go on sale

Let's Go Blues!
Credit: AP
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn is congratulated by teammates Ivan Barbashev, left, Justin Faulk (72) and Pavel Buchnevich (89) after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Saturday, April 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — The Blues have punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It'll be the team's fourth consecutive season in the playoffs and 45th time overall earning a spot.

The regular season isn't even over yet, but fans are already thinking about what's next. The St. Louis Blues announced this weekend that playoff tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. for Rounds 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For more information on presale access, click here.

The schedule for the first round will be released after the regular season is over.

The Blues clinched their Stanley Cup Playoffs spot Saturday with a win against the Minnesota Wild in overtime. The team then set a franchise record Sunday night for goals in a period, hanging seven on Nashville in the second period of an 8-3 win over the Predators. 

The Blues have won nine games in a row as of Monday morning.

The Blues have six games left on the schedule as of Monday. They'll wrap up the season at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 29. 

  • April 19: Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m.
  • April 21: St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, 9:30 p.m.
  • April 23: St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m.
  • April 24: St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, 7:30 p.m.
  • April 26: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, 8:30 p.m.
  • April 29: Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues, 7 p.m.

*All times are Central Time

