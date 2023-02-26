Blues trade Ivan Barbashev in deal with Vegas Golden Knights

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced Sunday they have traded forward Ivan Barbashev.



Barbashev, 27, was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Zach Dean.



Dean, 20, was drafted by the Golden Knights No. 30 overall in the 201 NHL Draft. He has spent the 2022-23 season in the QMJHL and has recorded 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists).



He has spent the past four season in the QMJHL with the Gatineau Olympiques and has amassed 167 points in his career.



The 20-year-old recently collected three points in seven games with Team Canada at the 2023 World Juniors. He won the gold medal with the team.



Barbashev was drafted by the Blues No. 33 overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. The forward recorded 178 points (78 goals, 100 assists) in 410 regular season games.



The Blues have also recently traded star forwards Ryan O’Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers.