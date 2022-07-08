St. Louis Blues trade Husso for draft pick

Goaltender Ville Husso is headed to Detroit.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues announced Friday morning before Day 2 of the 2022 NHL Draft that they traded goaltender Ville Husso to Detroit for a 2022 draft pick.

The Blues secured the 73rd draft pick in the trade.

Ville Husso, 27, has been with the St. Louis Blues after they selected him 94th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. Originally signing a three-year, entry level contract in 2016, Husso earned a contract extension during the 2019-2020 season after starting in the AHL. Ville Husso made the Blues roster as a backup goalie during the 2020-2021 season.

Husso became a consistent starter during the 2021-2022 season due to Jordan Binnington's injuries and COVID protocol. Earning the starter position in the second half of the season, he helped the Blues into the playoffs, recording his first NHL shutout in the first round versus the Minnesota Wild. He became the first goalie in Blues history to record a shutout in his playoff debut.

After losing his starter position in the playoffs, he came back to start due to Jordan Binnington's injury during the second round versus the Colorado Avalanche.

Husso has a 2.74 goals-against average and .912 save pecentage in the 57 career NHL games he has played in.

Ville Husso signed a $14.25 million, 3-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings after being traded. Husso joins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic on their roster.

The NHL draft started Thursday. The draft would resume Friday with the 33rd pick. The Blues selected Jimmy Snuggerud with the 23rd pick. The Blues do not have a pick in the second round.

Keep updated on the NHL Draft and St. Louis Blues picks on their website.