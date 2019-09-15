ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are a day away from playing their first preseason game. But before heading to Dallas, the team assigned five players to junior teams.
Goaltender Colten Ellis, defenseman Tyler Tucker and forwards Nikita Alxandrov, Jeremy Michel and Keean Washkurak have been assigned to their junior teams, Doug Armstrong announced Sunday afternoon.
The moves bring the training camp roster down to 53 players. When the puck drops for the first game of the regular season, the team can have no more than 23 players on the roster.
The Blues will practice Monday morning at the brand new Centene Community Ice Center before traveling to Dallas for the first 2019 preseason game.
The following players are on the roster for Monday night’s game against the Stars:
- Joel Edmundson
- Sammy Blais
- Robby Fabbri
- Mackenzie MacEachern
- Nathan Walker
- Klim Kostin
- Robert Bortuzzo
- Ivan Barbashev
- Derrick Pouliot
- Austin Poganski
- Jake Christiansen
- Mathias Laferriere
- Jake Dotchin
- Andreas Borgman
- Oskar Sundqvist
- Jordan Nolan
- Michael Vecchione
- Niko Mikkola
- Ryan Olsen
- Adam Wilcox
- Ville Husso
