Blues' Tarasenko named NHL's first star of the week

The Blues are on fire and Vladimir Tarasenko is the hottest of the bunch. His seven goal, four assist week netted him some recognition on Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko's insane hot streak has caught the attention of the rest of the NHL.

On Monday, the Blues forward was named the league's first star of the week, the top weekly honor in the league. Tarasenko scored seven goals and tallied four assists in four games to help the Blues extend their winning streak to nine games.

Tarasenko scored twice on the road against the Boston Bruins to open the week. He followed up that performance with a career-best game against the Buffalo Sabres, scoring three goals and adding two assists. Tarasenko then scored the game-winning goal in overtime in the next game of the week against the Minnesota Wild. No. 91 rounded out the week on Sunday with a goal and two assists in the Blues' romp of the Nashville Predators.

⭐️ First ⭐️ Star ⭐️ Of ⭐️ The ⭐️ Week ⭐️

The 10-year NHL veteran has played in exactly 600 games in the league and has reached the 30-goal plateau for the sixth time in his career.

Tarasenko leads the Blues with 33 goals and 76 points this season and is fourth in the NHL with a career-best nine game-winning goals.

The Blues have won their last nine games and clinched a spot in the NHL playoffs for the 45th time in franchise history. The team currently sits in second place in the Central Division and Western Conference with 102 points. The Colorado Avalanche are in first place in the Western Conference with 116 points. The Blues appear likely to face the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Minnesota forward Kevin Fiala was named the league's second star of the week, with Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith taking home the third star of the week.