ST. LOUIS (AP) -- David Perron celebrated his selection to the NHL All-Star Game by scoring in his fourth straight contest, helping the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers.

Robert Bortuzzo, Vince Dunn, Zach Sanford and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who are 11-2-1 in their last 14.

Filip Chytil and Brett Howden scored for the Rangers, who fell to 1-5-1 in their last seven on the road.

The Rangers had a two-game winning streak snapped.

MORE BLUES

Perron, Oshie named 2020 NHL All-Stars ST. LOUIS - Blues forward David Perron and former Blues player T.J. Oshie have won final roster spots in the NHL All-Star Weekend thanks to fan vote. It is the first time in Perron's career that he's been named an all-star.

