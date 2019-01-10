ST. LOUIS — St Louis police will be sporting a new badge starting Wednesday, and it's dedicated to the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup victory.

Officers will wear the badge throughout the entire 2019 to 2020 hockey season.

Officers who were employed at the time of the win and those that join the department within the next season will be able to buy the badge.

The badge features the Blues Stanley Cup Champions logo beneath the iconic Gateway Arch.

