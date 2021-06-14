Here's where St. Louis ranks among best cities for hockey fans

The No. 1 city for hockey fans is Boston, according to WalletHub

ST. LOUIS — Like all sports, hockey was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the National Hockey League could be facing billions in lost revenue as a result, according to WalletHub.

The 2020-21 season has continued despite some delays and the Stanley Cup semifinals are coming up soon. The teams that made it to the semifinals are the Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadians, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders.

WalletHub recently crunched the numbers to determine the best places for hockey fans. It ranked 73 cities across the country based on 21 key indicators of a good hockey city. WalletHub looked at things like ticket prices, stadium capacity, performance level and fan engagement.

In the list of best hockey cities, St. Louis ranked No. 5. The top four cities include Boston, Detroit, Pittsburgh and New York.

Here is WalletHub's list of the top 10 cities for hockey fans:

Boston, MA Detroit, MI Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY St. Louis, MO Denver, CO Newark, NJ Tampa, FL Chicago, IL Buffalo, NY

Some of the lowest ranking cities on the list include Kalamazoo, Michigan; Fairbanks, Arkansas; Anchorage, Alaska; Burlington, Vermont and Huntsville, Alabama. Click here for a look at the full list.

Tampa, Florida ranked highest for best-performing NHL team and Sunrise, Florida ranked best for having the lowest average ticket price for an NHL game. Sunrise also took the No. 1 spot for highest stadium capacity.