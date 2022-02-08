St. Louis native Pat Maroon signs 2-year extension with Tampa Bay Lightning

Maroon has won three Stanley Cups in a row including two in Tampa. Now, the "Big Rig" has decided to stay in the sunshine state a while longer.

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed St. Louis native and former Blues forward Pat Maroon to a 2-year extension on Tuesday worth an average annual value of $1 million.

Maroon, 33, has appeared in 45 games for the Lightning this season, scoring seven goals and notching six assists.

This is Maroon's third season in Tampa, winning the Stanley Cup as a member of the past two Lightning teams.

"Me and my family love it here in Tampa. The organization has been nothing but good to us. And to be a part of such a great organization itself... The opportunities they give you every single year to win, and the players they provide you to play with and the leadership here is nothing but remarkable," Maroon said in a press conference.

Big Rig is here to stay!



The Oakville High School grad has won three Stanley Cups in a row going back to his hometown hero moment with the 2019 champion Blues.

Maroon is the first player since the New York Islanders run of 1980-1983 to win three consecutive Stanley Cups.

In 613 career NHL games with the Lightning, Blues, Devils, Oilers and Ducks, Maroon has tallied 108 goals and 260 points. He scored 27 goals with the Oilers in the 2016-2017 season for a career-high.

Maroon was able to bring the Stanley Cup back to town in the summer of 2021 and celebrate with his hometown. His alma mater of Oakville held an assembly for him, and he took the Cup down Telegraph Road.