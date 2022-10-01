Stars coach Rick Bowness fined for outburst after loss to Blues

Stars head coach Rick Bowness is paying for his stick-swinging tirade after his team lost to the Blues on Sunday

ST. LOUIS — Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness may have gotten some frustration out after his team's 2-1 loss to the Blues on Sunday, but now it's going to cost him.

The NHL fined Bowness $25,000 for his actions following the loss. Bowness grabbed a hockey stick and proceeded to smash it into various parts of the Stars' bench. The fine money will go to the NHL Foundation.

Bowness was upset over some late calls in the Stars' loss. The Blues, who had been trailing the entire game, scored two goals in the last 46 seconds of the game to steal the win.

The Blues are sitting with the second-best record in the Western Conference, with the Stars back in the 12th slot.

Checking in on Rick Bowness after the Stars loss to the Blues... pic.twitter.com/qQ0a1rOpvd — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 9, 2022

The Blues are 21-10-5 on the season and an impressive 14-3-2 at Enterprise Center. The Blues swept the season series against the Stars going 4-0.