Blues announce Stifel as official jersey sponsor

Blues jerseys will look a bit different going forward.

ST. LOUIS — One of the brands most synonymous with the St. Louis Blues will be getting some added attention.

On Thursday, the Blues announced that Stifel Financial Corp. would be the official jersey sponsor of the team.

Starting with the 2022-23 season, the Stifel logo brand will be featured on the right chest of Blues jerseys.

The new jerseys will be available for purchase in September.

Stifel, along with rental car giant Enterprise, were already the team's helmet sponsors. The helmet sponsorships were first introduced in 2021.

“Stifel’s partnership with the Blues is a true example of success meeting success,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski in a statement. “Both organizations share common commitments to dedication, to excellence, and to the great city of St. Louis. We are proud to extend this long-standing relationship and we look forward to seeing the new Stifel branded jerseys in action.”

The Blues’ five-year jersey sponsor agreement with @Stifel is an extension of a long-standing partnership between two St. Louis-made organizations committed to the growth and development of our community. https://t.co/AusNUfvbkA #stlblues — x - St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 28, 2022

“Stifel, like the Blues, was born and grown in St. Louis, where it has become one of the leading investment and financial services firms in the world,” said Blues Chairman Tom Stillman in a statement. “As everyone in St. Louis knows, Stifel has remained loyal to its hometown, never wavering in its commitment to making a positive impact on our community. We cherish our partnership and the important role it has played in helping the Blues continue to compete for the Stanley Cup as a mid-market franchise.”

Stifel Financial Corp. is a wealth management and investment banking firm established in 1890 in St. Louis.

Stifel Theatre (previously Peabody Opera house and Kiel Opera House) is conjoined with the Blues' home arena of Enterprise Center.

The Blues have one game remaining on their regular season schedule against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues will face the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but a schedule has not yet been released.