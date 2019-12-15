ST. LOUIS — Just when you think you can underestimate the St Louis Blues, they'll find a way to prove you wrong.

That's exactly what they did tonight as they rallied for four goals in the final period to win 4-3 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

After only four shot attempts from Chicago in the first, it was Brandon Sod who scored goal one for the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks would put two more goals in before the blues finally decided to wake up.

In the third period, it was Robert Thomas to Tyler Bozak for the first Blues score, and then Thomas to Bozak again for the second.

Justin Faulk scored with 2:26 left in the third period, and just 12 seconds later it was Jacob De La Rose who tallied his first goal in a Blues uniform.

Laila: The Next Season | Behind the scenes of the Laila Anderson documentary premiere ST. LOUIS - The blue carpet rolled out Friday night for one of our hometown heroes. Laila Anderson had her name in lights at the Fox Theatre as they showcased a documentary about her journey. This die-hard blues fan captivated our hearts with her remarkable journey battling a rare life-threatening disorder, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH.

