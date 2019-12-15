ST. LOUIS — Just when you think you can underestimate the St Louis Blues, they'll find a way to prove you wrong.
That's exactly what they did tonight as they rallied for four goals in the final period to win 4-3 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
After only four shot attempts from Chicago in the first, it was Brandon Sod who scored goal one for the Blackhawks. The Blackhawks would put two more goals in before the blues finally decided to wake up.
In the third period, it was Robert Thomas to Tyler Bozak for the first Blues score, and then Thomas to Bozak again for the second.
Justin Faulk scored with 2:26 left in the third period, and just 12 seconds later it was Jacob De La Rose who tallied his first goal in a Blues uniform.
