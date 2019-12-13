ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2. Mackenzie MacEachern, Jaden Schwartz and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues, who snapped a three-game skid.

Jordan Binnington made 27 saves after getting pulled from his previous start against Toronto last Saturday when he allowed four goals on 11 shots. Max Pacioretty and William Carrier had the goals for the Golden Knights, who lost for the third time in four games.

