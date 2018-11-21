ST. LOUIS — The Blues former coach-in-waiting is now indeed a coach-in-waiting but with a twist to the definition. Handpicked by GM Doug Armstrong to succeed Ken Hitchcock as head coach, Mike Yeo compiled a 73-49-11 record in two-plus seasons only to get fired after yet another listless performance by the players in a 2-0 loss at home to the lowly Los Angeles Kings that marked the third game in the last four that the Blues had been shut out. Yeo becomes a coach waiting for an opportunity to latch on elsewhere and with a change of scenery, who knows? Maybe he becomes the next former St. Louis coach to win a Stanley Cup. If you're keeping score, that's tic tac toe, three-in-a-row men at the helm in Davis Payne, Hitchcock and Yeo who have been dumped.

It's Thanksgiving and the Blues are serving duck as the main course on the festive holiday menu. Lame duck coach Mike Yeo was ousted as a result of the team's lame efforts, lame excuses and lame leadership in the locker room. One may as well press "rewind" when players are asked to comment, only to offer the played-out response "we let him down." Armstrong put it more succinctly when referring to Yeo saying, "he is paying for their sins." That may be painting the picture with a broad brush because, truth is, not all players have been failures to this point in season, but you win as a team, you lose as a team. It's the nature of team sports.

However, this Bunch of Blues is a puzzling collection of imposters posing as a National Hockey League team that may well warrant a strip search at 1401 Clark Avenue in order to avoid a year-long malaise Actually, the strip search has already begun with Yeo being stripped of his duties and replaced by Craig Berube while Armstrong and owner Tom Stillman search for the next head coach. Berube may wind up shedding the interim tag if he can engineer a turnaround of epic proportions. The former head coach of the Flyers was 75-58-28 in two seasons in Philadelphia that included one playoff appearance, a seven-game first-round loss to the Rangers in 2014.

Don't stop there. Strip the "C" and "A" from the jerseys of Alex Pietrangelo, Vladamir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen. These core players, who are supposed to be the leaders and among the best players on the roster, have failed to instill the sense of urgency, desperation, relentless effort and examples of play on and off of the ice, don't deserve the distinction of being a captain of any kind. Let one's performance determine who wears the figurative label from now until year's end. Search for a deserving one then or have a de facto selection in place.

Strip the unhealthy, underachieving veterans of ice time and, if need be, a spot on the team and give both to the likes of Vince Dunn, Jordan Schmalz and Jordan Kyrou. It's high time to part ways with Jay Bouwmeester, not just because he's part of the problem, but because he's not part of the solution. The future is now, and the Blues are stifling their development, their ability to contribute to the team's potential success as the NHL-caliber prospects that they are. Search for and allow the skills of Robert Thomas, Robby Fabbri and Kyrou to gel playing on a line together. Strip Jake Allen of his status as the number one goaltender and hand those duties over to Ville Husso.

Time to hit the "reset" button. Time to strip, time to purge the Blues of a stagnant, locker room culture and search for the continuity this team so desperately needs to dispel the prevailing thought that this franchise has become dysfunctional, an easy two points for every opponent, whether at the Enterprise Center or as the visiting club, and St. Louis a place where talented hockey players' dreams of hoisting the Cup die. If that happens, time to strip Doug Armstrong of his titles, fire him and search for his replacement. He is, after all, the architect of this befuddling collection of underachievers and should be held accountable as such. Think Joel Quenneville might have some interest in the position?

It's Thanksgiving and lame duck has replaced turkey as the main course. While everyone is enjoying their scrumptious meals, there should be a simultaneous strip search taking place at 1401 Clark Avenue, especially if tonight's contest in Nashville against the Predators comes back with another "dud" of a rating in Craig Berube's debut!

