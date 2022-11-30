SZA wears St. Louis Blues jersey for her new album's cover

Solána Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA, was born in St. Louis, Missouri.

ST. LOUIS — Singer-songwriter SZA tweeted out a photo of her sophomore album cover Wednesday afternoon wearing a St. Louis Blues jersey.

Solána Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA, was born in St. Louis, Missouri on Nov. 8, 1989. She was raised in Maplewood, New Jersey and graduated from Columbia High School.

She began her career in 2011 and released her debut studio album, Ctrl in 2017.

SZA has won one Grammy Award from fourteen nominations throughout her career. She has worked with artists including Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Her long-awaited sophomore album, S.O.S., is set to be released this December.

In a tweet, she released the cover art for the album, dawning a St. Louis Blues custom jersey. The away jersey of the team features the title of her second album on the arms and her name on the back.

The St. Louis Blues took notice on Twitter and commented on the singer's tweet:

Find more information about SZA and her new album on RCA Records' website here.