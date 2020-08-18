Tarasenko returning to St. Louis for evaluation of injured shoulder

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues player Vladimir Tarasenko is returning to St. Louis to meet with team doctors for further evaluation of his surgically repaired shoulder.
The team made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning.
“I’m not going to jump to conclusions on anything. He’s not feeling right, so that’s why he’s going to get it looked at. It is concerning, but we’ve got to wait and see,” said head coach Craig Berube. "When you get something done like that and you’re out nine months, you’re going to have some issues when you come back no matter what… We’ll see what shows up here and we can go from there.”
The team said an update on Tarasenko’s status will be available on Monday.
Tarasenko has missed one round-robin contest and Games 3 and 4 of the Blues' first-round series with Vancouver.
He was originally injured on Oct. 24, 2019 and missed 61 games after having surgery. He returned to the lineup for the first time in the Blues' exhibition game on July 29 against Chicago.