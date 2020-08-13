x
Third period burns Blues again, Canucks take Game 1 in Edmonton 5-2

Another game, another third period letdown for the Blues in Edmonton
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington reacts after giving up a goal to the Vancouver Canucks during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, AB — The Blues had their third period demons come out again in Edmonton in Game 1 of their first round series with Vancouver on Wednesday. The Canucks took the series opener with a 5-2 win.

The Blues fell behind early after a first period penalty from Justin Faulk gave the Canucks a power play, which Vancouver capitalized on with a Bo Horvat goal. David Perron was able to tie the game at one in the last few minutes of the first period with a goal for St. Louis.

In the second, the two clubs went back-and-forth again with Elias Pettersson finding the net for Vancouver and Jaden Schwartz tying the game again for the Blues.

Things tilted the Canucks' way in the third period, though.

Troy Stecher opened the scoring in the third and Bo Horvat notched his second of the game to make it 4-2. J.T. Miller added an empty-netter to make it 5-2.

The Blues have not scored in the third period in any of the playoff games so far in Edmonton, and have been outscored in the final period 9-0 in four games.

The Blues will look to even the series at a game a piece on Friday at 5:30 central time.

