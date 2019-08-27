ST. LOUIS — The ice is getting prepped at the Enterprise Center for the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues.

A new video from the team shows the arena crews prepping the Blue Note at center ice, red and blue lines and face-off circles. Sponsorship logos also were put in place.

Noticeably missing was any reference to the team's first Stanley Cup championship.

The crew was prepping the base layer before applying the ice on top.

The Blues will play the first preseason game at home on Sunday, Sept. 22 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The home opener is set for Wednesday, Oct. 2 against the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.

Latest Blues stories:

LISTEN: Subscribe to 5 On Your Side's Sports Plus Podcast