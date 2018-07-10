ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jonathan Toews scored his third goal of the game 2:20 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Saturday night.

Toews tied it at 4 at 6:59 of the third period when he corralled the rebound of Alex DeBrincat's slap shot and pushed it past Blues goalie Jake Allen. Toews scored the winner on a breakaway to give the Blackhawks their second consecutive overtime victory.

Chris Butler put the Blues ahead 4-3 in the third just 22 seconds after Vladimir Tarasenko's second goal. The goal was Butler's first in the NHL since March 7, 2015, at Toronto.

Cam Ward stopped 26 shots to improve to 2-0. Allen made 25 saves.

Tarasenko's second goal initially was not called a goal on the ice, but off-ice officials signaled to the referees to stop play for a video review 27 seconds after the puck entered the net.

Marcus Kruger put the Blackhawks ahead 3-2 at 10:25 of the second period off a pass from Patrick Kane after St. Louis failed to clear the puck out of its own zone on multiple occasions.

Toews' first goal cut Chicago's deficit to 2-1 just 68 seconds after Tarasenko scored his first goal of the season to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead.

Kane tied it 2-all with his second of the season

Colton Parayko scored his first goal on a power play 14:42 into the first period to give St. Louis its first lead of the season.

St. Louis center Ryan O'Reilly finished with three assists.

NOTES: Blues LW Alexander Steen skated in his 900th NHL game. ... D Jakub Jerabek arrived in St. Louis after receiving his work visa. ... Chicago has won 44 consecutive games when Toews and Kane each score a goal. ... Kane's first assist gave him the fifth-most in Blackhawks history. He had been tied with Steve Larmer at 517.

