SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — (AP) — Torey Krug scored and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in the St. Louis Blues' 1-0 victory over the winless Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks dropped to 0-7-2 to set a franchise record for the worst start to a season. Chicago was winless through eight games in 1953-54, when they were 0-7-1, and 1999-00, when they were 0-4-4.

The Blues rebounded after their first loss of the season Thursday night.

Krug scored on a power play at 7:35 of the third period. Vladimir Tarasenko fed Krug in the right faceoff circle. Krug’s wrist shot beat Marc-Andre Fleury through his pads.

With the assist, Tarasenko extended his points streak to six games (four goals, five assists).

Binnington earned his ninth career shutout. He improved to 11-1-3 over his last 15 regular-season starts.