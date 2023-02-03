Vladimir Tarasenko participates in Accuracy Shooting event

Last season, Jordan Kyrou represented the St. Louis Blues and won the Fastest Skater event, finishing in 13.55 seconds.

SUNRISE, Fla. — St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko participated in his fourth NHL All-Star Weekend and took a shot at the accuracy shooting event.

The annual Skills Competition was played on Friday in Sunrise, Florida, with various events including the fastest skater, hardest shot and a breakaway challenge.

Tarasenko was selected in early January to participate and represent the St. Louis Blues. The announcement that he would play in the accuracy shooting event took place on Thursday.

He competed against nine other NHL All-Stars including Nazem Kadri, Connor McDavid and Artemi Panarin.

Players shot pucks at four destructible targets in each corner of the net. The player who hit all four targets in the shortest amount of time would be named the winner of the competition.

Tarasenko hit all four targets in 25.062 seconds and finished seventh overall.

It's not how you start, but how you finish. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/K4i6Wso0vL — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 4, 2023

McDavid went four-for-four and finished in 9.497 seconds and moved on to the finals along with Panarin, Kadri and Brock Nelson.

The All-Star Weekend will continue on Saturday with the All-Star Game at 2 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+. The three-game tournament with a 3-on-3 format will take place to compete for the All-Star crown.