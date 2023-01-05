Vladimir Tarasenko named St. Louis Blues 2023 NHL All-Star

Tarasenko is tied for third on the team with 29 points this season, tallying 10 goals and 19 assists.

ST. LOUIS — The National Hockey League announced its pick for the St. Louis Blues 2023 NHL All-Star on Thursday.

Vladimir Tarasenko will represent the Blues in the 2023 NHL All-Star game hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida.

Tarasenko is tied for third on the team with 29 points this season, tallying 10 goals and 19 assists. Pavel Buchnevich is tied with him for third with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Jordan Kyrou leads the team with 37 points and Robert Thomas is second with 34.

The first 32 All-Stars have been announced by the NHL, one representing each team. The remaining 12 All-Stars will be determined by an online fan vote.

The fan vote is open now through Jan. 17. Results will be announced on Jan. 19.