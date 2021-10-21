'Hopefully there's more to come': Aggressive Tarasenko could be big boost for Blues

"He's been working so hard and he's been through a lot and it's just nice to see him be rewarded," Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington said of Tarasenko

LAS VEGAS — For much of the summer, it looked unlikely Vladimir Tarasenko would ever suit up in a Blues sweater again. After he requested a trade away from the franchise that drafted him, it looked like a bridge that was doubtful to ever be repaired.

When the puck dropped on the 2021-2022 season Tarasenko was still in St. Louis, and ready to make the best of the situation.

Now, after his impressive game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night, it looks like Tarasenko could be a lethal weapon once again for the Blues.

Tarasenko looked like he was shot out of a cannon in Vegas, skating as well as anyone in the game and tallying the most shots of any player on the ice.

"He had an excellent game. I think he had seven shots on net, scored a big goal," Blues head coach Craig Berube said. "For me it was his attack, his skating, taking people wide, jumping the holes, strong on the puck. All the things he's capable of doing he did tonight."

That "big goal" Tarasenko scored was the game-winning goal about halfway through the third period on an odd-man break with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.

Tarasenko was happy with his performance, but quick to give credit to his teammates.

"I think Binner deserves the most credit. The (defense) played well. Binner has played outstanding so far this season and he was great tonight. He saved us in the key moments of the game," Tarasenko said.

"I think everybody played well. I think we play well as a line. We've played for a couple of games now and have tried to learn where each other is going. We had a lot of scoring chances. We've got to find a way to score more goals. But obviously it's a great game. It's always hard to play in this building but also it's very exciting. Very good atmosphere and very hard team to play against. I think mentally it's a very important win and a great road trip for us and we're ready to go home."

And Tarasenko's teammates were quick to heap praise on him.

"(I'm) Just happy for him. He's been working so hard and he's been through a lot and it's just nice to see him be rewarded," Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington said. "Can't say enough about that guy and his work ethic. We're all happy for him and hopefully there's more to come."

Before he was bitten by the injury bug, Tarasenko led the Blues in goals in five straight seasons and was one of the deadliest scorers in the league.

The game he played Wednesday night in Vegas proved Tarasenko could recapture some of that magic. If he does, the Blues could get a boost they might not have even expected this season.

For Tarasenko, it's all about the next game and continuing to get better.

"I missed a lot of time. So I enjoy my time our there with the guys. Goals are nice, wins are nice. Guys are making great plays," Tarasenko said. "Like I said there's a lot of ways to improve my game and our team game so we'll focus on this and move on."