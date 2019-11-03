ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will be without Vladimir Tarasenko, their leading goal-scorer, for at least 10 days due to an upper-body injury.

The Blues said Tarasenko suffered the injury in the team's March 7 win over the Los Angeles Kings. He missed the team's most recent game, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks, and will miss at least five more.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The team said his injury will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

The Blues host the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday before heading to Ottawa for the first game of a three-game road trip.