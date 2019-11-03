ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will be without Vladimir Tarasenko, their leading goal-scorer, for at least 10 days due to an upper-body injury.

The Blues said Tarasenko suffered the injury in the team's March 7 win over the Los Angeles Kings. He missed the team's most recent game, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks, and will miss at least five more.

The team said his injury will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

The Blues host the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday before heading to Ottawa for the first game of a three-game road trip.