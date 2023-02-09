Tarasenko traded to New York Rangers, Blais returns to St. Louis Blues

The team acquired a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Hunter Skinner.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues star forward Vladimir Tarasenko has been traded to the New York Rangers, the teams confirmed Thursday.

First reported by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Tarasenko, 31, has been traded to the New York Rangers.

The St. Louis Blues made the trade official Thursday afternoon that Tarasenko and defenseman Nikko Mikkola would head to the New York Rangers. As part of the trade, the team will also retain 50% of Tarasenko's salary.

Blais was drafted by the Blues in 2014 and was part of the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup Championship team. He was traded to the Rangers in 2021 in exchange for Pavel Buchnevich.

Tarasenko is in his final $7.5 million contract year with the St. Louis Blues and was set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season.

Tarasenko has been with the team since being drafted 16th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft. He joined the team on the ice during the 2012-2013 season.

The three-time All-Star was part of the 2019 St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Championship team, the team's first in franchise history.

Ahead of the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, Tarasenko requested a trade from the St. Louis Blues. According to reports, he was unhappy with how the team handled his shoulder surgeries. He was left unprotected but was not selected.

Despite the trade request, Tarasenko stayed with the Blues throughout the 2021-2022 season as a trade could not be finalized. He went on to score 34 goals and set career highs in assists (48) and points (82) and averaged more than a point per game.

The Blues were eliminated in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the eventual champion, the Colorado Avalanche.