x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

blues

How to relive St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup win

Fox Sports Midwest will air Game 7 in its entirety beginning at 7 p.m. with commentary from players
Credit: AP
The St. Louis Blues celebrate with the Stanley Cup after they defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ST. LOUIS — On June 12 of last year, the St. Louis Blues made history. After 52 years, the team finally became Stanley Cup Championships.  

Friday is the anniversary of the historic win and fans will have the chance to relive it all over again.

Fox Sports Midwest will air Game 7 in its entirety beginning at 7 p.m. with commentary from the players, coaches and executives, according to nhl.com.

Never-before-seen content will also air on Friday.

Other games leading up to the championship aired throughout the week.

RELATED: Westport Social hosting watch party on Stanley Cup anniversary

RELATED: June 12, 2019 | A date St. Louis will never forget

More Blues News