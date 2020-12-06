How to relive St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup win

ST. LOUIS — On June 12 of last year, the St. Louis Blues made history. After 52 years, the team finally became Stanley Cup Championships.
Friday is the anniversary of the historic win and fans will have the chance to relive it all over again.
Fox Sports Midwest will air Game 7 in its entirety beginning at 7 p.m. with commentary from the players, coaches and executives, according to nhl.com.
Never-before-seen content will also air on Friday.
Other games leading up to the championship aired throughout the week.
