When and where you can watch the Blues first-round Stanley Cup playoff games

After Minnesota beat Colorado and St. Louis lost to recently eliminated Vegas, the series will begin in St. Paul on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — It took until the final game on the final night of the NHL regular season to set the matchups for the first round of the playoffs.

Naturally, the battle for the Stanley Cup starts in less than 72 hours.

The Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues were the first series to get locked in, but it took until Friday night to determine who had home ice. After Minnesota beat the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis lost to recently eliminated Vegas Golden Knights, the series will begin in St. Paul.

So where and when can you watch the Blues first-round games?

Bally Sports Midwest will televise each game beginning on Monday at 8:30 p.m. In the St. Louis area, Bally Sports Midwest is on AT&T U-verse channel 1748, DirecTV channel 671 and Spectrum channel 824. Click here for channel information for other areas.

Game 1

Monday, May 2 - St. Louis at Minnesota - 8:30 p.m. CT

Game 2

Wednesday, May 4 - St. Louis at Minnesota - 8:30 p.m. CT

Game 3

Friday, May 6 - Minnesota at St. Louis - 8:30 p.m. CT

Game 4

Sunday, May 8 - Minnesota at St. Louis - 3:30 p.m. CT

Game 5 (if necessary)

Tuesday, May 10 - St. Louis at Minnesota - TBD

Game 6 (if necessary)

Thursday, May 12 - Minnesota at St. Louis - TBD

Game 7 (if necessary)

Saturday, May 14 - St. Louis at Minnesota - TBD

The games will also stream live on the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com.