Blues advance in Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here's who they'll face next

The St. Louis Blues advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by defeating the Minnesota Wild Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Let's go, Blues!

The St. Louis Blues advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by defeating the Minnesota Wild Thursday night.

The Blues move on to face the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche had 56 wins to 19 losses, the best 2021-2022 record in the Western Conference.

The Blues had 49 wins and 22 losses.

Game 1 and Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be on Avalanche home ice. Games 3 and 4 will be in St. Louis.

The dates and start times of the games have not been announced.

The Avalanche defeated the Nashville Predators, the wildcard team, in four games.

The Avalanche have not made it out of the second round of playoffs for three straight seasons.

Game 1

St. Louis at Colorado - Time and date TBD

Game 2

St. Louis at Colorado - Time and date TBD

Game 3

Colorado at St. Louis - Time and date TBD

Game 4

Colorado at St. Louis - Time and date TBD

Game 5 (if necessary)

St. Louis at Colorado - Time and date TBD

Game 6 (if necessary)

Colorado at St. Louis - Time and date TBD