How to watch the St. Louis Blues game Thursday night

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will face the Nashville Predators Thursday night exclusively on ESPN+ and/or Hulu.

The Blues will be featured exclusively on the online streaming platforms for two games this season.

The first taking place Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. against the Nashville Predators.

The second game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche.

ESPN+ is $9.99 per month for subscribers. Hulu subscriptions begin at $6.99 per month.

Fans located outside of the St. Louis broadcast area can watch the team play every locally-broadcasted game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+ with subscriptions beginning at $9.99 per month.

Every Blues game will also be broadcasted for radio coverage on 101 ESPN for local and out-of-market fans.

Other St. Louis Blues games will be featured on ESPN, ABC, TNT and Bally Sports Midwest.

Find where and how to watch all Blues games on their website here.