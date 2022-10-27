x
Blues

How to watch the St. Louis Blues game Thursday night

The St. Louis Blues will face the Nashville Predators on Thursday night exclusively on ESPN+ and/or Hulu.
Credit: AP
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues will face the Nashville Predators Thursday night exclusively on ESPN+ and/or Hulu. 

The Blues will be featured exclusively on the online streaming platforms for two games this season. 

The first taking place Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. against the Nashville Predators. 

The second game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche. 

ESPN+ is $9.99 per month for subscribers. Hulu subscriptions begin at $6.99 per month. 

Fans located outside of the St. Louis broadcast area can watch the team play every locally-broadcasted game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+ with subscriptions beginning at $9.99 per month. 

Every Blues game will also be broadcasted for radio coverage on 101 ESPN for local and out-of-market fans. 

Other St. Louis Blues games will be featured on ESPN, ABC, TNT and Bally Sports Midwest. 

RELATED: Blues fans have new option to watch games this season. Here's how much it'll cost.

Find where and how to watch all Blues games on their website here. 

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

RELATED: St. Louis Blues original prototype logo featured on Reverse Retro jersey

RELATED: Ryan O'Reilly scores Blues' lone goal in 3-1 loss to Oilers

