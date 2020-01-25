ST. LOUIS — Disappointed you can't make it to the NHL All-Star Game at the Enterprise Center?

Don't worry, because the Gateway Arch Foundation is hosting a watch party for the All-Star Game tonight from 6-9:30 p.m at the Winterfest Ice Rink at Kiener Plaza.

The watch party will also feature ice skating, a DJ, face paint artists and photo opportunities with 12 All-Star Game hockey pucks and a 35-foot #NHLAllStar sign.

Fans can also see how they compare to the NHL All-Stars by competing in an inflatable slap shot game.

And if you get hungry during the game, food and drinks will be available from the Sugarfire Winterfest Cafe.

A fireworks display will also start at 6:55 p.m.

Kids ages 3-15 can rent skates for free courtesy of the St. Louis Blues. Anyone who brings their own ice skates can also skate for free. Adults will be able to rent ice skates for $12.

For a complete schedule of rink hours and special events visit https://www.archpark.org/events/Winterfest

