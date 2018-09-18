The Blues will drop the puck tonight on their preseason schedule when they play the first of back-to-back road games against the Dallas Stars.

The Blues and Stars will play at 7:30 p.m. and the Blues will take with them a mixed veteran and younger lineup with Yeo looking to see who can make the grade.

"We're looking to grow everybody's game," Yeo said. "We're looking for guys to grow their game from an individual standpoint, whether it's the timing, the skill or the identity. The pressure that they can imply into a game by playing through their own identity. We're looking for growth in our team game, the systems, the tactics, those kinds of things. You're looking for conditioning, you're looking for pace, execution, all that kind of stuff. Biggest thing for me, I'm looking for competitiveness. I want to see guys that want to win hockey games, doesn't matter if it's exhibition, doesn't matter if it's Game 33 of the regular season. I want to see guys that want to win hockey games, and that means doing things to win hockey games. Everybody wants to score goals, and that's great. Some guys need to score goals of they want to have a chance to make our team and some guys don't. Some guys need to kill penalties, some guys need to block shots, some guys need to be physical. Whatever it is, make sure you're bringing something and show us that we need that element."

The Blues' projected lineup:

Patrick Maroon-Ryan O'Reilly-Jordan Kyrou

Zach Sanford-Robert Thomas-Dmitrij Jaskin

Mackenzie MacEachern-Oskar Sundqvist-Brian Flynn

Nolan Stevens-Trevor Smith-Jordan Nolan

Vince Dunn-Colton Parayko

Chris Butler-Jordan Schmaltz

Tyler Wotherspoon-Joey Laleggia

extras: Conner Bleackley, Carl Gunnarsson

Chad Johnson will start in goal and play the first two periods; Jordan Binnington back up and play the third period.

The Stars' projected lineup:

Jamie Benn-Tyler Seguin-Alexander Radulov

Mattias Janmark-Jason Spezza-Valeri Nichushkin

Jason Dickinson-Roope Hintz-Brett Ritchie

Nick Caamano-Ty Dellandrea-Jason Robertson

Miro Heiskanen-John Klingberg

Esa Lindell-Julius Honka

Gavin Bayreuther-Roman Polak

Ben Bishop will start in goal; Landon Bow will be the backup.

