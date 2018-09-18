The Blues will drop the puck tonight on their preseason schedule when they play the first of back-to-back road games against the Dallas Stars.
The Blues and Stars will play at 7:30 p.m. and the Blues will take with them a mixed veteran and younger lineup with Yeo looking to see who can make the grade.
"We're looking to grow everybody's game," Yeo said. "We're looking for guys to grow their game from an individual standpoint, whether it's the timing, the skill or the identity. The pressure that they can imply into a game by playing through their own identity. We're looking for growth in our team game, the systems, the tactics, those kinds of things. You're looking for conditioning, you're looking for pace, execution, all that kind of stuff. Biggest thing for me, I'm looking for competitiveness. I want to see guys that want to win hockey games, doesn't matter if it's exhibition, doesn't matter if it's Game 33 of the regular season. I want to see guys that want to win hockey games, and that means doing things to win hockey games. Everybody wants to score goals, and that's great. Some guys need to score goals of they want to have a chance to make our team and some guys don't. Some guys need to kill penalties, some guys need to block shots, some guys need to be physical. Whatever it is, make sure you're bringing something and show us that we need that element."
The Blues' projected lineup:
Patrick Maroon-Ryan O'Reilly-Jordan Kyrou
Zach Sanford-Robert Thomas-Dmitrij Jaskin
Mackenzie MacEachern-Oskar Sundqvist-Brian Flynn
Nolan Stevens-Trevor Smith-Jordan Nolan
Vince Dunn-Colton Parayko
Chris Butler-Jordan Schmaltz
Tyler Wotherspoon-Joey Laleggia
extras: Conner Bleackley, Carl Gunnarsson
Chad Johnson will start in goal and play the first two periods; Jordan Binnington back up and play the third period.
The Stars' projected lineup:
Jamie Benn-Tyler Seguin-Alexander Radulov
Mattias Janmark-Jason Spezza-Valeri Nichushkin
Jason Dickinson-Roope Hintz-Brett Ritchie
Nick Caamano-Ty Dellandrea-Jason Robertson
Miro Heiskanen-John Klingberg
Esa Lindell-Julius Honka
Gavin Bayreuther-Roman Polak
Ben Bishop will start in goal; Landon Bow will be the backup.