Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.



The 23-year-old Lindblom had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season. The Flyers say they will do everything they can to support Lindblom and secure him the best possible care.



Lindblom has Ewing's sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones.





Bolts added to Bruins’ woes

The Boston Bruins have followed a season-best, eight-game winning streak with a season-worst, five-game winless skid.

Steven Stamkos scored twice and Brayden Point provided the go-ahead goal early in the third period as the Lightning downed the Bruins, 3-2. Stamkos and Point each scored power-play goals before the Tampa Bay captain notched the eventual game-winner with 4:47 left.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 27 shots and Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) had two assists to help the Bolts win the opener of a four-game homestand.

Patrice Bergeron (pah-TREES’ BEHR’-zhuh-rahn) and John Moore scored for the Bruins, who remain five points behind Washington for the best record in the NHL’s Eastern Conference.

Sundqvist has goal, assist as Blues beat Golden Knights 4-2 ST. LOUIS -- It was as if he didn't miss a beat, and thankfully for the Blues, they dodged a big bullet with Oskar Sundqvist, and did he ever make a difference upon his return to the lineup.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Devon Toews (deh-VAHN’ tayvz) and Mat Barzal (bahr-ZAL’) delivered power-play goals in the first 4:40 of the second period to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead in a 3-1 victory at Florida. Anders Lee added an empty-netter and had an assist to back Thomas Greiss (grys), who turned back 32 shots in helping New York complete a 2-1 road trip.

— Oskar Sundqvist returned from an injury absence and provided a goal and an assist as the Blues doubled up the Golden Knights, 4-2. Jaden Schwartz and Robert Thomas tallied 39 seconds apart in the second period to help St. Louis stop a three-game slide.

— Elias (eh-LEE’-uhs) Pettersson scored 40 seconds into overtime for his 100th NHL point to complete the Canucks’ 1-0 win over the Hurricanes. Jacob Markstrom made 22 of his 43 saves in the second period of his first shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

— Mika Zibanejad (MEE’-kah zih-BAN’-eh-jad) scored the tying and go-ahead goals in less than five minutes apart in the third period as the Rangers rallied past the Sharks, 6-3, spoiling interim coach Bob Boughner's (BOOG’-nurz) debut with San Jose. Artemi Panarin (ahr-TEH’-mee pah-NAH’-rihn) completed his first hat trick for New York by adding two insurance goals, including an empty-netter.

— The Penguins won for the fourth time in five games by downing the Blue Jackets, 1-0 on Bryan Rust’s power-play goal 3:02 into overtime. Tristan Jarry needed to make just 17 saves to post the third shutout in his last four games and fifth of his career.

— Clayton Keller scored twice and a three-goal first period led the Pacific Division-leading Coyotes to a 5-2 verdict over the Blackhawks. Former Blackhawk Vinnie Hinostroza (hih-NOH’-strah) assisted on all three first-period goals to tie his career high for points in a game.

— The Sabres picked up a 4-3 win over the Predators as Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) had two goals to extend his NHL-leading point streak to 15 games. Victor Oloffson snapped a 3-3 tie in the third period and Linus (LEE’-nuhs) Ullmark made 36 saves in Buffalo’s third straight win.

— Minnesota has points in 13 of its past 14 games after Eric Staal (stawl) scored the go-ahead goal with 4:47 remaining in the Wild’s 6-5 decision over the Oilers. Ryan Donato scored for the third straight game and rookie goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (KAH’-poh KAH’-koh-nehn) handled 28 shots as the Wild dropped Edmonton to 2-5-1 in its last eight contests.

— Johnny Gaudreau scored twice while the Flames were netting three goals in the first three minutes of the third period to pull out a 4-2 victory against the Maple Leafs. Gaudreau tied it 19 seconds into the final period and Michael Frolik put Calgary ahead 100 seconds later with his third goal in as many games.

— Jeff Carter and Matt Luff scored to support Jonathan Quick’s 36-save performance as the Kings tripped the Ducks, 2-1 to end an 11-game road winless skid. Tyler Toffoli (tah-FOH’-lee) had two assists for the last-place Kings, who had been 0-10-1 away from Staples Center since their last road win Oct. 22 in Winnipeg.

— Robby Fabbri (FAB’-ree) scored twice and the Red Wings snapped a 12-game winless streak with a 5-2 victory over the Jets. Both off Fabbri's goals went in off the body of Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk (PEE’-ahnk).