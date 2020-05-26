x
NHL to make announcement on plan to return to play

The league hasn’t played a game since March due to the coronavirus pandemic
ST. LOUIS — National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to make an announcement Tuesday regarding the plan to return to play for the 2019-20 NHL season.

The announcement will air at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NHL Network and will be streamed live on NHL.com and across NHL social platforms.  

On Monday, the NHL unveiled the next phase of its plan to return to play, which allows players to train in small groups at team facilities.

The NHL said the target date for the start of Phase 2 will be in early June. The league hasn’t played a game since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

