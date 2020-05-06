NHL to allow clubs to reopen training facilities in home cities starting Monday

On Monday, teams will be permitted to reopen their training facilities in home cities to allow players to participate in individualized training activities

ST. LOUIS — The NHL is moving ahead with its timeline to get back on the ice. On Thursday, the league announced it would be transitioning to Phase 2 of its return to play plan starting on Monday, June 8.

On Monday, teams will be permitted to reopen their training facilities in home cities to allow players to participate in individualized training activities on and off the ice.

It will be voluntary for players to participate, and they will be put into small groups (maximum of six players at a time and limited club staff) to reduce interaction with others.

"The various measures set out in Phase 2 protocol are intended to provide players with a safe and controlled environment in which to resume their conditioning. Phase 2 is not a substitute for training camp," the NHL said in a statement.

In May, we learned that when games do return to the ice, the NHL will move directly to the playoffs in a 24-team tournament. The timing on when actual games might get underway has not been announced, but play is not expected to resume until at least until mid-July.

Two hub cities will be chosen as the sites for playoff games, and fans will not be admitted.