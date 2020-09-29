Lightning will host boat parade, fan rally to celebrate Stanley Cup victory

The Bolts bested the Stars 2-0 Monday night in Game 6.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning shut out the Dallas Stars in Game 6 Monday night to win the Stanley Cup for the second time in Bolts franchise history.

The Lightning will bring the Cup back to Tampa this week as the players reunite with their families for the first time since leaving for the NHL bubble on July 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bolts will present the trophy to team owner and chairman Jeff Vinik.

The team is expected to arrive back in Tampa around 5 p.m. Tuesday and then travel to Amalie Arena via open-air trolleys. When they arrive at the arena, they will participate in a private on-the-ice celebration with their families, Bolts staff and some VIPs.

While that event won't be open to the public, two other events will be. Those are happening Wednesday. Here's what those are:

2020 Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade

Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30

Location: City of Tampa Riverwalk/Hillsborough River

Details: Fans can gather along the Riverwalk, but the city is asking people to practice social distancing and suggests wearing face masks

2020 Stanley Cup Champions Celebration

Time: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Details:

Free Parking beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are free and can be claimed at ticketmaster.com, beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a direct link for tickets. Ticket delivery is mobile-only.

There will be socially-distant pod seating for groups of 1-6 people. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect at Raymond James Stadium

