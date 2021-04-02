Wild 4th NHL team shut down for virus reasons

The Wild were scheduled to face the Blues on Feb. 9 and Feb. 11 before this latest pause

MINNEAPOLIS — The National Hockey League now has four teams paused for virus-related reasons after the Minnesota Wild were shut down through at least Tuesday.

The Wild now have six players on the league’s COVID-19 list and had their next four games postponed. The Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres were already paused because of the virus.

A total of 22 NHL games have been postponed so far, affecting 16 of 24 U.S.-based teams.

The Wild and Colorado Avalanche were set to finish a four-game, home-and-home series Thursday night in Denver.

The same day the NBA announced zero positive results among 482 players tested since Jan. 17, several NHL teams had players added to that league’s COVID-19 list.

Five Minnesota players were added, making it six for the Wild. Colorado, which most recently played Minnesota, had one player added.

Four more New Jersey players appeared on the list to get to 17. Buffalo, which played the Devils last weekend, has two more players on it and is up to four.

The Devils had games postponed through Saturday and the Sabres through Monday.