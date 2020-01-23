ST. LOUIS — Ahead of Black History Month, the NHL is doing its part to educate the hockey world about their game and those who blazed a trail back in the day.

The NHL Black History Mobile Museum goes all over the U.S. and Canada giving life lessons on the history of hockey and how long African-Americans have been involved with the sport.

On the 18-wheeler you will find information about the first ever black hockey league, along with those who are playing in the NHL right now.

Watch: Take a look inside of the Black Hockey History Tour

They even have a section about African-American women in hockey history.

The tour will continue in St. Louis through the weekend. You can find out more information about that tour by clicking here.

