ST. LOUIS — Ahead of Black History Month, the NHL is doing its part to educate the hockey world about their game and those who blazed a trail back in the day.
The NHL Black History Mobile Museum goes all over the U.S. and Canada giving life lessons on the history of hockey and how long African-Americans have been involved with the sport.
On the 18-wheeler you will find information about the first ever black hockey league, along with those who are playing in the NHL right now.
Watch: Take a look inside of the Black Hockey History Tour
They even have a section about African-American women in hockey history.
The tour will continue in St. Louis through the weekend. You can find out more information about that tour by clicking here.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis
RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast: 2020 NHL All-Star Game edition
RELATED: Events for NHL All-Star Skills Friday night announced
RELATED: St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk named to Atlantic Division All-Star roster
RELATED: For hometown kid Tkachuk, all-star weekend is a family experience
RELATED: $50,000 guaranteed jackpot for 50/50 raffle at All-Star Game