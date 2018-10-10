EUGENE, Ore. — Justin Gallegos, a junior at the University of Oregon, has been given a pro contract with Nike, making him the first athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with the company.

As cameras rolled, Nike UX Insights director John Douglass greeted Gallegos after a recent race to break the news. The official video release of the announcement was last Saturday, Oct. 6, on cerebral palsy awareness day.

Last April, Gallegos pulled off a feat many thought was impossible. He completed the Eugene Half Marathon, just missing his goal of finishing in under two hours by three minutes.

Nike provided him with a prototype shoe designed for runners with disabilities. Gallegos started running cross country in high school and is on the University of Oregon's club track and field team.

