LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) --Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.

Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double.

The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left. Dru Smith had 11 points and Kobe Brown nine for Missouri, which had won four in a row.

The Tigers shot 36% and were outrebounded 36-31.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS

1 year ago, the Blues pulled themselves out of the gutter and towards the Stanley Cup ST. LOUIS - At the beginning of play on Jan. 3, 2019, the St. Louis Blues looked like a team destined for the first pick in the draft, not the franchise's first Stanley Cup. But that was the last day the Blues would occupy the NHL cellar.

