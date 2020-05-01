LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) --Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 23 points, Nick Richards had 21 and No. 17 Kentucky beat Missouri 71-59 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools. 

Richards went 9 for 13 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. 

The junior forward also blocked four shots before fouling out with 3:52 left. Dru Smith had 11 points and Kobe Brown nine for Missouri, which had won four in a row. 

The Tigers shot 36% and were outrebounded 36-31. 

