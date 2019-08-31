ST. LOUIS — The No. 3-ranked Washington University in St. Louis women's soccer team ties No. 15 Hope College on Saturday with just two shots on goal.

WashU has a 1-0-1 overall record, while Hope is 0-0-2.

The Bears outshot Hope 27-6 and had an 12-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Junior goalkeeper Emma Greenfield made two saves and secured the Bears' second shutout of the season.

WashU dominated the game in the first half outshooting the Dutch 12-1, but just could not find the back of the net.

Sophomore Erin Flynn almost made it 1-0 in the final minute, but Hope goalkeeper Jordanne Ellingboe made a diving save to keep it scoreless.

WashU also had seven corner kicks in the opening half.

In the 63rd minute, sophomore Ariana Miles had a breakaway but Ellingboe came out to make a diving save.

Sophomore Gabbie Cesarone had a golden chance in the 87th minute but her header off a corner kick went just over the crossbar.

In the first overtime, Greenfield came up big with a lunging save in the 93rd minute to keep it tied.

WashU hosts Greenville University on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 5 p.m. in the first of three home games next week.

